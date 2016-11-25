New deputy mayor of Atyrau appointed

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Meirim Kalaui has been appointed as deputy akim (mayor) of Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Atyrau mayor Serik Shapkenov introduced his newly appointed deputy to the staff of the city administration on Friday.



Mr. Kalaui will coordinate social issues, including education, sport, culture, medicine, youth and inner policy.



Prior to the appointment, he held the post of deputy head of the Office of the Atyrau region's governor.