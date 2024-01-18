New deputy mayor of Kyzylorda named

Aidos Kentugayev has become the new deputy akim (mayor) of Kyzylorda city after his appointment was endorsed by the mayor, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The newly-appointed deputy mayor was introduced to the staff of the mayor’s office, its press service confirmed.

In his post he will be responsible for the construction sector, including architecture, town planning, and agriculture.

Hailing from Kyzylorda region, Aidos Kentugayev is a graduate of the Kazakh Architecture and Construction Academy, the Central Asian University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University. Throughout his career he worked at town planning companies and authorities in the cities of Almaty and Turkistan.

Kyzylorda mayor Serik Kozhaniyazov stressed that thanks to his extensive experience in town planning Aidos Kentugayev has greatly contributed to the development of architecture of Almaty and Turkistan cities.