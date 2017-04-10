New deputy mayor of Kyzylorda named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Maksutov has been appointed as deputy akim (mayor) of Kyzylorda city, Kazinform correspondent has learned from the press service of the Kyzylorda city administration.

Born in 1980, Mr. Maksutov is a graduate of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University and the North Kazakhstan Law Academy.



He held various posts at the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and the Ministry of National Economy.



Prior to the appointment Mr. Maksutov has been serving as deputy director of the Economy Infrastructure Development Department of the Ministry of National Economy.