    14:24, 18 January 2017 | GMT +6

    New deputy mayor of Lisakovsk appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almas Sultanov has been appointed as deputy mayor of Lisakovsk town in Kostanay region. He will be responsible for economic issues, Kazinform has learnt from qostanay.tv.

    He graduated from the Baitursynov Kostanay State University in 2000.

    After graduation Mr. Sultanov worked as a financial expert in the sphere of education and healthcare. He worked at KazAgro national company and Lisakovskgorkommunebergo enterprise.

    He is married with three children.

