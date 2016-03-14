EN
    15:24, 14 March 2016 | GMT +6

    New deputy mayor of Pavlodar city named

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Zhenis Shakatov has been appointed as new deputy akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city.

    Mr. Shakatov is set to supervise financial and economic issues, entrepreneurship and agriculture.
    Born in 1972, Mr. Shakatov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Technical University. He boasts a 20-year of experience in taxation. Since 2013 he served as head of the public revenue department of Pavlodar city.
    Akim (mayor) of Pavlodar Bulat Bakauov introduced his new deputy to the staff of the city administration on Monday.

