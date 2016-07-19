EN
    14:22, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    New deputy mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk appointed

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Konyrbayev has been designated as deputy akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

    His appointment was approved by the mayor.

    Mr. Konyrbayev is a graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk energy college, the Alma-Ata Institute of Energy and Communications and the Kazakh American Free University.

    Prior to the appointment, he worked as a technical expert at Irtysh Power and Light managing company.

    Mr. Konyrbayev is married with two kids.

