EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:48, 20 April 2018 | GMT +6

    New deputy mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk named

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Yelena Litvinova has become the new deputy akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk city, Kazinform reports.

    Prior to the appointment, Ms Litvinova served as head of the economy department at the city administration.

    She is a graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University with a major in economics.

    As a deputy mayor, Ms Litvinova will supervise the problems of economy, budget, finance, entrepreneurship, industry and tourism in the city.

    The post was vacant since ex-deputy mayor Rassul Manapov was convicted for bribery.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!