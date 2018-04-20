11:48, 20 April 2018 | GMT +6
New deputy mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk named
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Yelena Litvinova has become the new deputy akim (mayor) of Ust-Kamenogorsk city, Kazinform reports.
Prior to the appointment, Ms Litvinova served as head of the economy department at the city administration.
She is a graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University with a major in economics.
As a deputy mayor, Ms Litvinova will supervise the problems of economy, budget, finance, entrepreneurship, industry and tourism in the city.
The post was vacant since ex-deputy mayor Rassul Manapov was convicted for bribery.