New Deputy Minister of Ecology named in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Nysanbayev has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the respective resolution of the Government, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

Yerlan Nysanbayev was born in 1961.

He graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute in 1983 and the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University in 2008.

He began his career in 1983 as a Forestry Foreman. Over the years, he has worked in governmental and commercial organizations.

Between 2009 and 2013, he held the position of the Chairman of the Committee for Forestry and Hunting Industry of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In February 2013, he was appointed as Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since August 2014, he has worked as Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.