New deputy of Karaganda region named

Alibek Aldeney has been appointed deputy of the Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Aldeney was born in the Turkestan region in 1984.

He holds three degrees including a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi, a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the Karaganda University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, and a Master's degree in Public Administration from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He commenced his career in 2006 as a leading specialist of the Media Monitoring Division of the Media Department of Information Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2006 to 2010, he held various positions within the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2010 to 2013, he held the position of Chief Manager for Marketing Policy at the Executive Directorate of the 7th Asian Winter Games in 2011, Manager of the Project Department at the JSC "Center for International Programs", and Chief Manager of the Information and Analytical Department at Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

In 2015, he was appointed General Director of the TV and Radio Company “Yuzhnaya Stolitsa” (South Capital). From 2019 he worked as the Secretary of the AMANAT party in Astana. From 2023 till present he was Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Starting from 1 July 2024, he was appointed deputy akim of the Karaganda region, with responsibility for social affairs, internal policy and public development.

The newly appointed deputy akim will oversee the following areas: education, internal policy, language development, youth policy, religious affairs, culture and sports of the Karaganda region.