ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has been approved as the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Majilis' press service, Abdykalikova's candidature was approved by members of the Majilis' Committee for sociocultural development on Monday.



Head of the Prime Minister's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov introduced the candidacy at the session of the Committee.