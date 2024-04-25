EN
    New deputy Secretary General of CIS named

    Photo credit: CIS Executive Committee

    CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev introduced the new deputy Secretary General, representative of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov to the staff of the CIS Executive Committee, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Committee’s press service.

    Seitimov born on July 9, 1964, is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk Technological Institute, Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, and Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    Holds the rank of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan.

