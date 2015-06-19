New details in EXPO-2017 anti-corruption case

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As the press service of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Fighting Corruption, managing director of the EXPO Company S. Barkinkhoyev has been detained.

As Khabar.kz channel informs, he is along with the persons, who were arrested earlier, imputed to have embezzled budget funds in the amount of 214 million tenge. Five people suspected of embezzlement are already detained. However, as the press service of the EXPO Company informs, S. Barkinkhoyev resigned from his job at the company three days ago.