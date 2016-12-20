EN
    13:37, 20 December 2016 | GMT +6

    New details of Kazakhstani's death in Thailand revealed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Thailand police report, death of Temirali Ryskulov was a result of an accident, Kazinform has learnt from Anuar Zhaynakov, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Temirali Ryskulov's family denied the victim had reasons to commit suicide. The man's body will be delivered to Kazakhstan on Thursday. Ryskulov's family covered all transportation-related costs.

    Temirali Ryskulov died in a hospital in Patong on December 14 after falling from the 5th floor of the hotel in Phuket. Ryskulov arrived in Thailand on December 5 as a tourist.

