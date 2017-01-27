New direct flight to increase passenger flow from Poland to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A press conference dedicated to the launch of the Astana-Warsaw direct flight has been held at the Central Communications Service in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Earlier it was reported that LOT will start operating the Warsaw-Astana flight on May 8, 2017 four times a week (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays).



"It is no coincidence that the launch of the direct air communication between Poland and Kazakhstan is dated to the 25th anniversary of cooperation between the two countries. We hope that passenger flow from Kazakhstan will grow. We do believe that many Poles will decide to visit the unique country of Kazakhstan," CEO of LOT Polish Airlines Rafal Milczarski said.







In his words, LOT will play an important role in providing transportation for EXPO 2017 visitors. As an active participant of the exhibition, Poland will hold seminars dedicated to innovations in Astana. During the EXPO 2017, Astana will host the Polish-Kazakh Economic Forum and the Day of Poland on September 6 and 7 respectively.



During the press conference it was noted that passengers from Kazakhstan will be able to travel not only to Warsaw, but to other beautiful cities of Poland. With a 40-60 minute transfer at the airport in Poland they will also be able to fly to Brussels, Budapest, Hamburg, Milan, Munich, Prague, Riga, Stockholm and many other European cities.



Kazakhstan is Poland's 6th largest economic partner in Asia. In 2015, the two-way trade totaled $1,1 billion. Kazakhstan-Poland sales turnover made $708,9 million in January-November 2016.



