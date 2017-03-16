New direction signs to be installed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 152 new direction signs will be installed in Astana in 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Astana city's official press service.

"This year there are plans to install new direction signs across the Kazakh capital. They will be 4m wide and 2m tall and contain a lot of useful information," the press service said in a statement.



The direction signs will contain information about points of attraction such as an airport, railway stations, the EXPO-2017 site, large sport stadiums, shopping malls, etc.



They will be especially useful for tourists and guests of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.



The roadmap and the targeted program of the project have already been developed.



78 direction signs will be installed prior to the EXPO event and 74 - during the exhibition.