New director-general of State Social Insurance Fund named

Aibol Argyngazinov has been appointed as the director-general of the State Social Insurance Fund, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Born in Zhetysu region, Aibol Argyngazinov is a member of the Kazakh Presidential Personnel Reserve. He is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, the National Research University’s Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

Throughout different years, Argyngazinov held posts in the National Economy Ministry, QazContent JSC, Analysis and World Economy Center of the Institute for Economic Research, Kazakh President’s Administration.

Since 2022, he held the post as the director of the department for budget crediting, National Fund of Kazakhstan and interaction on financial sector issues of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.