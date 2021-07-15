EN
    15:00, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    New director general to head Atyrau refinery

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Board of KazMunaiGas National Company JSC decreed to appoint Arman Kairdenov as the director general of Atyrau refinery LLP.

    The former director general, Shukhrat Danbai, is relieved of his duties, the company’s press service reports.

    Kairdenov born in 1971 in Atyrau is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemistry and Technology Institute. In 2003 he graduated from the National Economy Academy at the Russian Government.

    Since last July up to present headed the oil processing and petrochemistry department of KazMunaiGas National Company.


