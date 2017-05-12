New Director of Central Communications Service named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Artur Nigmetov has been appointed as Director of the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.

Artur Nigmetov graduated from the West Kazakhstan State University in 2007 and Moscow School of Political Studies in 2008. He also underwent a traineeship at the Swedish Institute for Public Administration (SIPU International).

In different years, he worked as an editor of a news service, author and anchor of a series of TV shows. He worked also as Director of the Center for Media Technologies, Chief of Sarap Time Expert Club established under the support of Nur Otan Party’s Public Policy Institute. In August 2015, Artur Nigmetov was appointed as Press Secretary of Almaty Mayor.