New director of EEC's Labor Migration Department named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Paiza Suyumbayeva has been designated as head of recently formed Labor Migration and Social Protection Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

She was recommended for the post by the Government of Kyrgyzstan. Prior to the appointment Paiza Suyumbayeva worked as the official secretary of the Healthcare Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.



The department will be responsible for shaping up the single labor market in the Eurasian Economic Union, ensuring and carrying out coordinated policy on workforce movement as well as social, medical and pension coverage.



According to the new director, the department will focus on the development of draft Treaty on pension coverage in the EEU member states, its coordination and implementation in the upcoming four years.