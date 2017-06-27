New director of FC Tobol named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Name of a new director of FC Tobol has been revealed today.

Deputy governor of Kostanay region Marat Zhundubayev introduced newly appointed director Nikolay Panin to the administration of the football club.



According to Mr Zhundubayev, Mr Panin is an experienced specialist who helmed FC Tobol before. He also added that the club will move to a new base and the new head coach will be appointed soon.



As a reminder, head coach of FC Tobol Omari Tetradze was sacked earlier this week. Former director of FC Tobol Talgat Baimuratov stepped down from his post voluntarily.