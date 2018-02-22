New director of Khabar 24 TV Channel appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Khabar Agency has announced today the appointment of Olga Gorelik to the post of the Director of Khabar 24 TV Channel.

Previous Director Arman Seitmamyt, who was succeeded by Olga Gorelik, became the Director of Yel Arna TV Channel.

Olga Gorelik was born in East Kazakhstan region on August 10, 1983. She graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University in 2004 with a degree in Journalism. She began her career as a correspondent in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk. She has worked at Khabar Agency since 2012. Prior to the current appointment, she held the post of the Deputy Director of Khabar 24 TV Channel.





Фото: 24.kz