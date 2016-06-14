New Director of Universiade-2017 named (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM. Former head of the Physical Culture and Sport Department of Almaty Nail Nurov has been appointed today Director of the 2017 Winter Universiade Organizing Directorate, the press service of Almaty Mayor's Office informs.

N.Nurov was born on May 21, 1967. He is a graduate of Almaty-based Kazakhstan Institute of Physical Culture and Sport and Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

In different years he served as President of JSC Kazsportobespecheniye of the Tourism and Sport Agency in Astana, Director of the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Director of Medeu High-Mountain Skating Rink, Head of the Almaty Department for Tourism and Sport, Chief of the Asiad 2011 Directorate and Alau Ice Palace in Astana.

Ex-Chief of Almaty Sports Projects Directorate Asset Abdualiyev has been named Deputy CEO of the Almaty Development Centre JSC.

A.Abdualiyev was born August 8, 1984 in Semey. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov ENU with major in International Law. He holds also a master’s degree from the University of Dundee (UK). Besides, he studied at the U.S. Winthrop University under a students exchange program .

Abdualiyev started his career in 2002. In different years he worked for JSC Centre for International Programs, Executive Office of the Kazakh President and some international companies.



