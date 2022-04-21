New director to head El Arna TV Channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nurbol Almanov is appointed as the director of the El Arna TV Channel, the Khabar Agency JSC press service reports.

He graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh Academy of Arts, Turan University, Taraz State University.

Throughout his career, he worked at Qazaqstan, NTK, KTK, Caspionet, ERA TV Channels.

Prior to the appointment served as the head of the PR department and press service of the road assets quality national centre of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.