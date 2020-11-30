EN
    17:17, 30 November 2020 | GMT +6

    New documentary about First President of Kazakhstan to air Dec 1

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The new documentary about the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to premiere tomorrow, Kazinform reports.

    The first episode of the documentary about Nursultan Nazarbayev Shtrikhi k portretu (Final touches to the portrait) will be released on December 1. The premiere is dated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Elbasy’s press secretary Aidos Ukibai revealed the news on his official Twitter account.

    «Tomorrow the first episode of the documentary Shtrikhi k portretu will premiere on Khabar TV Channel at 21:40 pm,» Ukibai tweeted.


