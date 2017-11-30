New documentary about Nursultan Nazarbayev released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian writer and journalist Leonid Mlechin dedicated his new documentary to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Chosen by the Time documentary was made by the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in association with the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Kazinform reports.

The 37-minute documentary was directed by Saule Kumekbayeva.



The project initiators are confident that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is actually one of those who shape the history. He is the reformer.



The film is base of Mlechin's book Nazarbayev. Group Portrait with the President published in 2010.























