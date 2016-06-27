EN
    19:55, 27 June 2016 | GMT +6

    New documentary film about Kazakh President shot (VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 3, Kazakhstanis will be presented a new documentary film about Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on KTK and Khabar TV channels.


