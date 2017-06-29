New educational institutions commissioned across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Kazanbayev, director of the Economy Sectors Development of the Ministry of National Economy, has revealed that 52 new educational institutions were commissioned across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

In his words, 52 new educational institutions, including 35 schools and 17 kindergartens, have been commissioned in Kazakhstan this year.



Sandugash Dzhakipova, Director of the Budget Planning Department of the Ministry of Education and Science, explained that of 52, 10 educational institutions were commissioned in Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions apiece, 5 educational institutions - in Zhambyl and Aktobe regions apiece, and 3 educational institutions - in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions apiece. Up to 2 educational institutions were put into service in other regions of the country apience.



Mr Kazanbayev reminded that 91 new schools and 19 kindergartens will be constructed in 2018. To this end, Kazakhstani authorities allotted 77 billion tenge.