New emblem of Tokyo 2020 Olympics unveiled

TOKYO. The new emblem of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was unveiled here on Monday, featuring an indigo-colored check in the design.

The logo features a circular Japanese traditional checkered pattern. Below the design are the words "Tokyo 2020" and under them the five interlocking Olympic rings.

The logo was chosen from a shortlist of four announced on April 8 after more than 14,599 entries were publicly accepted.

Tokyo 2020 organizers had to scrap a logo by Japanese designer Kenjiro Sano over its close resemblance of a theater in the Belgian city of Liege created by designer Olivier Debie.