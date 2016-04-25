EN
    16:24, 25 April 2016 | GMT +6

    New emblem of Tokyo 2020 Olympics unveiled

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The new emblem of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was unveiled here on Monday, featuring an indigo-colored check in the design.

    The logo features a circular Japanese traditional checkered pattern. Below the design are the words "Tokyo 2020" and under them the five interlocking Olympic rings.

    The logo was chosen from a shortlist of four announced on April 8 after more than 14,599 entries were publicly accepted.

    Tokyo 2020 organizers had to scrap a logo by Japanese designer Kenjiro Sano over its close resemblance of a theater in the Belgian city of Liege created by designer Olivier Debie.

