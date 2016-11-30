New Entrepreneurs' Service Center opens in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek participated today in the opening ceremony of a new Entrepreneurs' Service Center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is necessary to render more services, help, consult and raise legal literacy (...) Our goal is enhance the level of interaction. I believe that the National Chamber and the regional chamber help us solve problems," the mayor said at the ceremony.



It should be noted that the 54th step in the National Plan "100 specific steps" outlined strengthening of the business ombudsman institute in order to protect interests of entrepreneurs. The new institute will consist of businessmen and members of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.



Entrepreneurs will be offered consultations in 6 types of services free of charge at the new center. Specialists of the Investors' Service Center of Almaty city will offer consultations at the new center and help every investor who will request assistance.



This is the third Entrepreneurs' Service Center of the Almaty Chamber of Entrepreneurs opened in the city. Two other centers have rendered 6,233 services since the beginning of this year.