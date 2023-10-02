New episode of ‘New Time’ program available now

In the second episode of the program, you can find a detailed coverage of the working visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Germany.

The journalists of the “New Time” program interviewed the ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan Monika Iwersen about perspective for bilateral relations of Kazakhstan and Germany as well as reviewed intermediate results of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China and the Astana Open tennis tournament in the Kazakh capital.

You can also find out more about ambitious goals of Kazakh-led startup networking hub to place startups from Central Asia in Silicon Valley.

A brand-new project – “New Time” program on Silk Way TV Channel is live every Friday. The program is broadcasted in 118 countries for English-speaking audience. “New Time” is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It also features analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

