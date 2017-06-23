New era needs new personalities - Dariga Nazarbayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the deputy of Kazakh Senate, Chairperson of the XIV Eurasian Media Forum "Scenario for the Search for Compromise" Organizing Committee Dariga Nazarbayeva, new era needs new personalities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The unprecedented pace of information and communication technologies development makes us look at many historical values and stereotypes in a new way. They form a way of thinking of the modern person, blur the boundaries, make the world more transparent and, at the same time, vulnerable. What is behind this digital revolution and total informatization. How will the human life change and will this greatest achievement be turned to the good or evil?" she said opening the Forum in the EXPO-2017 Congress Center.





As the senator said, "we will not build a new harmonious world on the narrowness of the worldview, on negative stamps, and pessimism."

"We must raise a new generation of strong people, for whom the historical grievances and tragedies of the past will not be obstacles to move forward with the progress. The new era needs new personalities to lead into the future, the best and the strongest - this is the spiritual heritage of ancestors and culture and achieve success. (...) What do the participants of our forum think of the modernization of the consciousness of modern person? One of the traditionally hot topics of the forum is the media, which is always at the forefront of information wars. And the issues of journalistic ethics are rising more sharply. Today, for those choosing the profession that is called upon to inform and educate the public, there is a need to take something like the Hippocratic oath and be guided by the most important principle of healing Do not Harm. What does the media community think about this? I am convinced that in the course of the discussion we will help each other to find the right answers or at least approach them," Nazarbayeva said.





She also reminded that until quite recently globalization was called the pinnacle of progress. Now it is viewed as something frightening and is opposed by the ideas of radicalism, nationalism, and rejection of integration. Terrorist attacks, civil war in the Middle East, sharply increased flows of refugees have become a heavy burden for many European countries.





Ms.Nazarbayeva cited the words of a British sociologist Zygmunt Bauman, who believed that there are two basic human values, without which life is not possible. They are freedom and security that cannot exist separately. Freedom without security is chaos, and security without freedom is slavery. And it is very important what the current generation will choose.