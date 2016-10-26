New EU space strategy was presented in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The European Commission presented a new EU strategy of space development on Wednesday, Brussels reporter of Kazinform informs.

"We should remember that space is playing a significant role for European industry and different technologies which are important for our economy and security", Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Energy Union Maros Shefchovich said when presenting the document.

Maros Shefchovich added that during 2014 and 2020 the EU will spend Euro 12billion for space programs and scientific explorations.

"Europe's space industry makes 21% of the world space sector. 230 thousand highly qualified specialists are employed in the sector. 33% of the world market of satellites falls on our companies. Most commercial spacecraft launches are performed in Europe", - Maros Shefchovich.

According to Maros Shefchovich the new space strategy is the EU reply to the growing global competition.

"The world space sector has changed a lot. Such countries as China and India are investing more and more into space industry. We see big progress in technologies", Shefchovich said.

The EU space strategy underlines the necessity to develop autonomous access to the space industry by creation of own missile launching units.

"Access to space and less cost are the key elements of the strategy, - he said. - Those who are able to reduce costs will have new opportunities in future".

"We will also concentrate our research on new rocket carrier technologies including their reuse", - Shefchovich said.

The strategy foresees launch of 30 satellites for the next 10-15 years as part of deployment of the Galileo satellite navigation system and Copernicus system of Earth monitoring.

"Every single euro invested in space development pays 7 euro back", - Elżbieta Bieńkowska, EU Commissioner for industry also said when presenting the new strategy.

Noting that the EU has available funds, she expressed that the private sector is expected to get involved more actively.

The European space industry, according to Elżbieta Bieńkowska needs a lot of entrepreneurs and private investments in order to lead the planet.