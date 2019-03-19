New Executive Secretary of Justice Ministry appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azamat Amirgaliyev has been appointed Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service informs.

"By a Presidential decree, Azamat Amirgaliyev has been appointed Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan," a statement reads.



Azamat Amirgaliyev was born October 24, 1976 in Almaty. In 1998, he graduated from the Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations.



Earlier, he worked as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Affairs Office.