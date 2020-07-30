New Executive Secretary of Kazakh Health Ministry named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Assem Nussupova has been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Ms Nussupova as the new Executive Secretary of the ministry.

Botagoz Zhakselekova who previously served as the Executive Secretary of the ministry has been relieved of the post.

Born in 1975 in Almaty city, Ms Nussupova is a graduate of top-ranking Kazakhstani, British and U.S. universities. Throughout her professional career, she was the adviser to the Minister of Finance and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region as well as Vice Minister of Health.