New executive secretary of Kazakh Ministry of National Economy named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has signed today a number of orders, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Arman Jumabekov was appointed as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Nurlan Aldabergenov was relieved of his post as Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Arman Jumabekov was born in 1973. He graduated from Buketov Karaganda State University with a degree in Law.

He rose through the ranks from Inspector of the Yermentau branch of the Savings Bank (1990-1998) to Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2018-2019).

Since April 2019, Jumabekov has served as the First Deputy Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.