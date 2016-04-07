New facts discovered in favor of A.Turlybay sentenced to life imprisonment in China

BEIJING-GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM A court of appeals of Guangzhou in Chinese province of Guangdong held today a session from 11:00 to 16:00 local time with an hour-long break to reopen a trial on Akzharkyn Turlybay, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for drug smuggling.

"The judge will consider the newly discovered facts which are in Akzharkyn's favor. Due to this, the decision on her case is postponed for an indefinite period. Her general physical and moral state is good. Her mother Zukhra was allowed to have a 15-minute meeting with her. We received no complaints from Akzharkyn. Her health is good. Usually, meetings are allowed after a court takes a decision. However, at this time, Chinese side agreed on the meeting," Head of the Consular Department of the Kazakh Embassy in China Bolat Syrlybayev said to Kazinform correspondent.



The 20-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling drugs. The girl was in China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced to life imprisonment.