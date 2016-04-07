New facts discovered in favor of A.Turlybay sentenced to life imprisonment in China
"The judge will consider the newly discovered facts which are in Akzharkyn's favor. Due to this, the decision on her case is postponed for an indefinite period. Her general physical and moral state is good. Her mother Zukhra was allowed to have a 15-minute meeting with her. We received no complaints from Akzharkyn. Her health is good. Usually, meetings are allowed after a court takes a decision. However, at this time, Chinese side agreed on the meeting," Head of the Consular Department of the Kazakh Embassy in China Bolat Syrlybayev said to Kazinform correspondent.
The 20-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling drugs. The girl was in China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced to life imprisonment.