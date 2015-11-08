EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:17, 08 November 2015 | GMT +6

    New fashion brand Z15 presented in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A presentation of a new fashion brand Z15 was held in Almaty this week, buro247.kz reports.

    Fashion magazine editors-in-chief, organizers and guests of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty gathered for a private lunch at Olivier Café for the presentation. Z15 is the younger line by Kazakhstani fashion designer and producer Saken Zhaksybayev (ZhSaken). According to Saken, the first collection is dedicated to space. Z15 is expected to make its debut at the MBFWA.

    Tags:
    Fashion Almaty Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!