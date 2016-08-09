New ferry complex in Kazakhstan to start cargo transshipment by December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new ferry complex in Kazakhstan's Kuryk port will start cargo transshipment by the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, the country's Prime Minister Karim Massimov wrote on Twitter on Aug. 9

Kazakhstan will celebrate 25th anniversary of Independence on Dec. 16.



As of today, ferry transportation from Kazakhstan to other Caspian littoral states is possible only through the port of Aktau. However, the ferry terminal at this port has been working at the limit of its capacity over the recent years, trend.az reports.



It is expected that construction of the ferry complex in Kuryk will make it possible to triple the existing ferry capacities of Kazakhstan and strengthen the Kazakh section of the China-Europe transport corridor.



Kazakhstan plans to increase transit transportation from the current 18 million tons of cargo to 33 million tons in 2020 and to 50 million tons in 2030.



Source: Trend