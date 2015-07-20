New FIFA President to be elected in February 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An extraordinary meeting of FIFA's executive committee in Zurich on Monday decide to hold snap election of FIFA new president on February 26, 2016.

Current FIFA President Joseph Blatter, who has been in charge since 1998, was reelected for his fifth consecutive term on May 29, but four days later announced that he decided to step down. UEFA President Michel Platini, Jordan Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, former footballer David Ginola, former Brazilian footballer Zico, Liberia FA President Musa Bility are to run for FIFA President. Source: Vesti.kz.