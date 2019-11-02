EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:20, 02 November 2019

    New fires break out in southern California

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Wind gusts as high as 70 mph (113 km/h) contributed to the rapid spread of two new fires that erupted Thursday in Southern California, where firefighters continued to battle other blazes.

    Scores of firefighters were deployed to San Bernardino, about 60 miles (100 km) east of Los Angeles, to confront the Hillside Fire, Efe reports.

    Other units were sent to neighboring Riverside County, site of the 46 Fire.

    Between them, the two blazes have already destroyed a dozen structures, and authorities ordered mandatory evacuations in both locations.

