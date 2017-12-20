EN
    16:02, 20 December 2017 | GMT +6

    New first deputy akim of N Kazakhstan region appointed

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Following negotiations with the Executive Office of the President, akim of North Kazakhstan region, Zhanseit Tuimebayev appointed Alipbek Userbayev his new first deputy.

    Alipbek Userbayev was born in 1961. He has a degree in chemical engineering. He began his career in 1983 as a machinist at the Karaganda asbestos-chemical plant. From 1986 to 2014 he held various positions at the Turkestan building parts and structures industrial complex, headed the branches of the non-metallic materials plant of JSC Kuat Suindustriya, JSC KazakhConstruction Industry, acting secretary of Turkestan city maslikhat, head of the construction department of the city of Turkestan, deputy akim of Kentau, Turkestan, akim of Turkestan, head of the entrepreneurship and industrial-innovations development department of the South Kazakhstan region. From September 2014 until his new appointment Userbayev served as the akim of Turkestan.

    His predecessor, Darkhan Satybaldy was dismissed at his own request.

     

