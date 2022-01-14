New first vice minister of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zhaslan Madiyev has been named First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Born in 1983 in Almaty city, Zhaslan Madiyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

His previous post was Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reform of Kazakhstan.