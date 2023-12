NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Arman Dzhumabekov has been named as the First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1973 in Almaty region, Mr. Dzhumabekov graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University. He has been serving as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy since May 2018.