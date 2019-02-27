EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:01, 27 February 2019 | GMT +6

    New flight to link Kazakhstan and Iran

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Iran's Pouya Air is planning to launch Aktau-Gorgan flight, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Iranian air carrier is expected to start operating the flight linking Aktau-Gorgan in spring-summer 2019.

    The flight will be operated twice a week on Embraer-145.

    The launch of the new flight will help develop further trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran as well as increase volume of passenger traffic.

    Tags:
    Tourism Kazakhstan and Iran Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!