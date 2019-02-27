New flight to link Kazakhstan and Iran

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Iran's Pouya Air is planning to launch Aktau-Gorgan flight, Kazinform reports.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Iranian air carrier is expected to start operating the flight linking Aktau-Gorgan in spring-summer 2019.



The flight will be operated twice a week on Embraer-145.



The launch of the new flight will help develop further trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran as well as increase volume of passenger traffic.