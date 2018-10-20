New football center opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A new modern football facility has opened its doors in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sputnik Stadium in Almaty has been upgraded. From now on, there is Jas Qyran Sports Training Complex. The first kicks of a ball in honor of the opening of the facility at the renovated stadium were made by President of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev, Almaty Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek, and President of Jas Qyran Children and Youth Football League of Kazakhstan Berik Kaniyev. Besides, the ceremony was attended by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, and football veterans of Kazakhstan Kuralbek Ordabayev, Mikhail Gurman, to name but a few.



"Public-private partnership is a tool that enables us to implement the initiative. And, on behalf of the city, we have transferred this facility for management for 15 years. As you can see, huge funds have been invested, the stadium has been reconstructed. (...) All the conditions have been made in compliance with modern standards. I was told that the facility will be certified by FIFA in the near future," said Mayor of Almaty, Bauyrzhan Baibek.

About 500 young footballers will exercise here under the leadership of the coaching staff up to 50 people.



"For us, this has not been the first social project, we love football, we support children. Here we made a mini football center in line with all European standards. Our main goal is to ensure that children enjoy sport, and that football bring happiness to all the parents so that there are positive emotions from each match played," said President of Jas Qyran Children and Youth Football League of Kazakhstan Berik Kaniyev.

The Mayor of Almaty said that the reconstruction of the reserve field of the Central Stadium for football and athletics is being launched with the support from Adilbek Dzhaksybekov.

"Next year we plan to begin the reconstruction of the [Central] football stadium, we will turn it into a roofed stadium having a seating capacity of 30,000. Thanks to the support, next year we will start building a 5,000-capacity roofed athletic stadium in compliance with international standards. Almaty is the heart of sporting events. (...) And thanks to the support from the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, more and more children will go in for sports, be confident about their future, and create new Kazakhstan," Bauyrzhan Baibek concluded.

It is to be recalled that by the latest State-of-the-Nation Address the President assigned to find reserves to increase the access to sport and physical education. In addition, the Head of State instructed the Government and the akims (heads of the local executive bodies) to build at least 100 physical and health facilities. He also drew attention to the effective use of the existing sports facilities, in particular in schools, and to equip outdoor areas, parks, and garden squares for physical education purposes.

