New gas fields discovered in Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFOMR - Two new fields were discovered near the Galkynysh largest field in Turkmenistan in 2015, the Turkmen Geology state corporation said.

This testifies to an increase in the proven reserves of natural gas in this area.

According to the statement, new gas fields Garakel and Bagli, were discovered as a result of the search-exploration operations.



"The discovery of these fields testifies to an increase in the proven reserves of natural gas in the Galkynysh super-giant oil field," the statement said.



The reserves of Galkynysh field together with Yashlar and Garakel deposits are estimated at 27.4 trillion cubic meters.



According to the statement, the natural gas reserve growth plan was fulfilled at 132 percent in Turkmenistan in 2015.



In total, the search-exploration operations were carried out at 32 oil and gas areas and fields in 2015. Moreover, some 35 exploratory oil and gas wells were drilled.



According to the statement, it will be a priority for the Turkmen Geology experts in 2016 to search and explore liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas, not containing hydrogen sulphide and carbonic gas.

