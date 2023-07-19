New gas projects of QazaqGaz and CNPC

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov has met with the leadership of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), PetroChina International and TapLine as part of his working trip to Beijing, Kazinform reports.

The sides noted huge prospects for expanding cooperation in gas sector and stated their readiness for more effective use of potential in this sphere.

The parties discussed a new export contract with China and construction of the 2nd line of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline.

Other issues raised were the prospects of joint exploration and development of gas fields as well as carrying out geological explorations at promising fields in the territory of Kazakhstan.

In May 2023, during the 1st Central Asia-China Summit, QazaqGaz and CNPC inked an agreement on cooperation in supply of natural gas and in geological exploration. The document laid also foundation for the beginning of construction of the 2nd line of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline.