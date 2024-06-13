New gas supply network under construction in Almaty

A new gas transmission network is being built in Nauryzbai district in Almaty to provide thousands of people with gas, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev surveyed the progress of the gas transmission networks in Nauryzbai district in Almaty. A 6.7 km long high-pressure pipeline will be commissioned in the rapidly growing district in Almaty. The agreement on the network construction was signed in February.

168 meters of pipes have been laid so far near the Alma City residential estate, 825 meters along Alatau Avenue, and 96 meters along Sabdenov Street.

The new gas supply network will help solve the years-long problem of over 3,000 locals ensuring a consistent supply to end-users.

It will be commissioned this October. The city gasification indicators surpass 99.4%.