    13:47, 25 October 2016 | GMT +6

    New general director of Atyrau oil refinery named

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Galimzhan Amanturlin has become the new general director of Atyrau oil refinery LLP. He was elected at the general meeting of the company.

    Mr. Amanturlin was elected as the Chairman of the Board. Denis Kozyrev, Nurlan Keikin and Nurlan Shangereyev will serve as his deputies. Kozyrev will be deputy general director for production of the company. Keikin will coordinate development and modernization. As for Shangereyev, he will be responsible for marketing strategy of the company. The meeting elected Ravil Rafikov as managing director for economy and finance. Ruslan Aisin will take up the post of managing director for administrative and legal issues.

    Former general director of the Atyrau oil refinery Kairat Urazbayev will be transferred to JSC "National Company "KazMunaiGas" where he will head the Modernization Department and be responsible for reconstruction of three oil refineries in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Oil & Gas Atyrau region News Oil and Gas
