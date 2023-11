ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alisher Apsalyamov has been named as the new general director of FC Kairat, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the club.

Graduate of Suffolk University, Mr. Apsalyamov boasts extensive experience in sport and football management. He held the post of Cardiff City Head of Recruitment.



Former general director of the club Malik Kushaliyev will reportedly join Kairat's supervisory board.